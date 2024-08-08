Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of TU opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. TELUS has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in TELUS by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 292.32%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

