dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $1,898.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00101476 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010335 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,597,090 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99825903 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,857.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

