Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $153.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $147.14 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $21,101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

