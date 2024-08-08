Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $464.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $58.65.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.