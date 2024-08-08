Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,044,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.