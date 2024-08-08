Diversified Energy (DEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DEC opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

