Diversified Royalty (DIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Diversified Royalty to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 54.93%. The business had revenue of C$15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.06 million.
Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %
TSE:DIV opened at C$2.72 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.
DIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
