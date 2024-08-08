DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 273.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of DocGo worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,672,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,984 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

