Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Buys £29,400 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,571.88).
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
LON:DOM opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.52).
Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,928.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOM
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.