Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Buys £29,400 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,571.88).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

LON:DOM opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.52).

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,928.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DOM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 433.75 ($5.54).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

