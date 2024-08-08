Dorel Industries (DII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.
Dorel Industries (TSE:DII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$473.29 million during the quarter.
Dorel Industries Price Performance
Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$26.90 and a 52-week high of C$36.54.
About Dorel Industries
Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.
