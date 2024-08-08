Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby Sells 1,400 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

