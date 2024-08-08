Dymension Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.55 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $246.26 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,030,675,160 coins and its circulating supply is 195,159,234 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,030,648,654 with 195,110,667 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.22474149 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $11,344,343.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

