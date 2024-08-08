e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 548 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.16. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $5,074,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

