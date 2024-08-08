Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

