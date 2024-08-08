eCash (XEC) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $598.40 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,321.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00562510 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,740,148,423,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

