Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Elbit Systems Trading Up 3.4 %
ESLT opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average of $197.54.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Systems
- What is a Dividend King?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.