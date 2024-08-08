Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

ESLT opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average of $197.54.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,597,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 542,705 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 238,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,428,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

