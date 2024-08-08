Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Down to $14.94

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.35. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $941,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

