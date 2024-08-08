Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $109.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $86.14. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Encompass Health shares last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 106,150 shares trading hands.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,275 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $75,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 614.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 464,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

