EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.32. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1,004,980 shares changing hands.

The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.43.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

