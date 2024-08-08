Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

