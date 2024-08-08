EQT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average daily volume of 6,901 call options.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

EQT Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE EQT opened at $30.23 on Thursday. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

