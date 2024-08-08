Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.46.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

