Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $801.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

