Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE:BDI opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.60. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$5.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.92. The firm has a market cap of C$571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

