Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $825.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.57%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.