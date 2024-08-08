Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report released on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $733.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 189,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $246,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

