Equities Analysts Set Expectations for VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for VIZIO in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VIZIO by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in VIZIO by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VIZIO by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in VIZIO by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

