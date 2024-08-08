Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after purchasing an additional 463,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 395,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

