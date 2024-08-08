Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock opened at C$24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

