Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.53, but opened at $33.69. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 134,947 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $978.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

