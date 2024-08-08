Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 23.6% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $294.24 billion and $22.24 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,446.65 or 0.04268307 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00035762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,261,234 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

