EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Zacks reports.
EVE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVEX opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. EVE has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $9.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
