Evercore ISI Trims Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Target Price to $225.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $199.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.47.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

