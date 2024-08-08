Evercore ISI Trims McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Target Price to $630.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.80.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $617.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12-month low of $404.72 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $19,041,332. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

