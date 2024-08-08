Evotec (EVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Evotec has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

EVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

