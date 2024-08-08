Expedia Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,156 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average volume of 9,467 call options.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EXPE opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,976,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.