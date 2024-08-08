Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $121.29, but opened at $112.86. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $114.75, with a volume of 34,181 shares.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $23,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.