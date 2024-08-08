Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.05. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 171,984 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,795 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

