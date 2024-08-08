Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GSM opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

