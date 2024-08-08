First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FBIZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

FBIZ opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

See Also

