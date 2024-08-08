First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $955.10 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

