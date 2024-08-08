Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.