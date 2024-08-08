Foraco International SA Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:FAR)

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foraco International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

FAR stock opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.76. Foraco International has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of C$233.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

