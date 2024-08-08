Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 435,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 143,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

