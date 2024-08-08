Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 25.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.