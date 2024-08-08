Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Friedman Industries stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Friedman Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,433,927.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel Spira acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $28,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,512.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $257,918. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter worth $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

