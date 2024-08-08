Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,253 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 492% compared to the average daily volume of 1,902 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

