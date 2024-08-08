Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 330 ($4.22) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 300 ($3.83). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
