Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.44.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Group
Institutional Trading of Frontier Group
Frontier Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.33.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.