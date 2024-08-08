Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636,921 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 679,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

