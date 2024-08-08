FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SIGA Technologies, Inc. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

